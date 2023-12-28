South Africa's Construction Industry Receives Boost with R6.43bn Tenders

South Africa's beleaguered construction industry has received a boost with the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) adjudicating R6.43 billion worth of tenders. The tenders will be awarded in early 2024, providing a welcome bonanza for the industry. 1,040 bids were received for the 77 tenders, highlighting the significance of Sanral projects in the construction sector.





The construction sector had a shutdown period from 14 December 2023 to 9 January 2024.

