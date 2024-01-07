Private industry leads first American spacecraft to attempt Moon landing in over 50 years

The first American spacecraft to attempt to land on the Moon in more than half a century is poised to blast off early Monday -- but this time, private industry is leading the charge. A brand new rocket, United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur, should lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 2:18 am (7:18 GMT) for its maiden voyage, carrying Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander. Weather so far appears favorable.

If all goes to plan, Peregrine will touch down on a mid-latitude region of the Moon called Sinus Viscositatis, or Bay of Stickiness, on February 23. "Leading America back to the surface of the Moon for the first time since Apollo is a momentous honor," Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic's CEO John Thornton said ahead of the launc





brieflyza » / 🏆 10. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Authorities and Private Sector Partners Face Scrutiny Over Prison EscapeMinisters, top police and prison officials, representatives from Integritron Integrated Solutions, and multinational security company G4S, which runs Mangaung prison, faced tough questions from MPs about Bester’s escape and subsequent investigations. MPs appeared united across party lines, promising to hold those responsible accountable for their mistakes.

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Mbeki Cuts Tainted Zuma Loose to Fight Legal Battles as Private CitizenFormer president Thabo Mbeki cuts Jacob Zuma loose to fight his legal battles as a private citizen, due to corruption allegations. Vusi Mavimbela recalls a conversation with Mbeki about the deteriorating relationship between them and the future of the ANC and government.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

Gauteng High Court dismisses lead poisoning class action against Anglo AmericanThe Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has refused to certify a class action against Anglo American over lead poisoning linked to the Kabwe mine in Zambia. The court found no legal or factual basis to hold Anglo American liable for the lead poisoning and dismissed the case.

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Chippa United players Lebitso and Nwabili could leave the clubThis wrap of the latest PSL transfer rumours and archived whispers shines a light on the dealings of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Sundowns and more.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

How Gangsters are Strangling Cape TownGangsters in Cape Town are running private security companies, violently muscling in on construction sites, and extorting businesspeople. They are connected to entertainment venues and collude with an array of individuals in government and the private sector.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Cape Town-born actor Greg Kriek stars in 'Rebel Moon – Part 1: A Child of Fire' Hollywood premiereCape Town-born actor Greg Kriek plays the role of Marcus in 'Rebel Moon – Part 1: A Child of Fire'. The film had its Hollywood premiere with a star-studded cast at the TCL Chinese Theatre. Director Zack Snyder requested Kriek to deliver some lines in Afrikaans. Kriek has over 100 film and TV credits and is an official member of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Source: Channel24 - 🏆 48. / 51 Read more »