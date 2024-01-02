Unique Entertainment and Movie Screenings in Cape Town

offers unique entertainment for both locals and tourists and an opportunity to take advantage of the Cape’s beautiful locations and vistas. Weekday movie screenings are set against the natural backdrop of Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden and the urban oasis of Central Park in Century City, and screenings on select Fridays and Saturdays invite you to movie nights hosted at vineyards in Paarl, Franschhoek, Stellenbosch and Somerset West.

is a 2022 animated heist comedy film loosely based on Aaron Blabey's children's book series of the same name. It tells the story of a criminal gang of anthropomorphic animals who, when apprehended, pretend to reform themselves as model citizens, only for their leader to discover that he is genuinely drawn to changing his ways for the better as a new villain has his plans. In 1950s London, a widowed cleaning lady falls madly in love with a couture Dior gown and decides she must have one of her own. A comedy-drama set in 2022. is an American romantic drama dance film starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey that was released in 1987.





Cape Town Launches Largest Ever Attack on Simon's Town FiresThe City of Cape Town is seeing the largest ever coordinated attack on a fire line, after the out-of-control Simon's Town wildfire forced the evacuation of Scarborough residents. Additional fires have also erupted along the Glencairn Expressway, leading to the evacuation of households in Stonehaven. All available resources, including off-duty firefighters, have been called up to combat the fires.

Passionate Cape Town Rugby Fans Show Support for North vs South DerbyMore than 40,000 rugby fans are expected to attend the North vs South derby between the Stormers and the Bulls in Cape Town. Despite the previous match attracting only 12,500 spectators, the Stormers are aiming for their seventh consecutive win in the Vodacom URC. The match against La Rochelle showcased some of rugby's biggest names, including three Springbok World Cup winners.

City of Cape Town Hosts Innovation Summit to Transform into Silicon Valley of AfricaThe City of Cape Town recently hosted an innovation summit to discuss the transformation of the city into a thriving start-up ecosystem, aiming to become the Silicon Valley of Africa. While some argue that South Africa's lag in adopting technological advancements may hinder this goal, others see it as an opportunity for South African businesses. The summit focused on expanding possibilities, building better systems, improving productivity, and increasing long-term profits. The article highlights three fundamental skills for founders building businesses in South Africa, drawing inspiration from the success of Silicon Valley.

Living with Sharks in Cape Town: A Life and Death IssueGreat white sharks have been spotted off the beaches of Cape Town for the first time in over four years. The use of lethal methods to tackle the danger is harming other sea life. Conservationists welcome the return of the sharks.

Cape Town Blacklists Businesses Linked to Gang Boss's WifeThe City of Cape Town blacklists seven businesses linked to Nicole Johnson, the wife of alleged gang boss Ralph Stanfield, due to reputational risk. Past criticism and recent issues with City construction contracts have already put its reputation at risk.

Cape Town Street Parade 2024 to Celebrate 20th Anniversary of Kaapse Klopse Karnival AssociationMinstrel troupes from across the city will perform for more than 100,000 people in the Cape Town city centre on 2 January 2023.

