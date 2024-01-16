South Africa's TV licence system has failed, says Outa

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says South Africa’s TV licence system has already failed, and waiting years to change the SABC’s funding model could create huge financial problems for the public broadcaster. “The SABC is owed R44 billion in TV license fees, a massive financial hole that successive ministers have failed to address,” Outa stated.

In its formal submission to Parliament about the draft South African Broadcasting Corporation SOC LTD Bill, Outa said it was extremely disappointed with the proposed legislation. “The Bill singularly fails to address the funding crisis and does not provide any solutions,” Outa stated. “The promise to develop a funding model framework (not even a funding model itself) within three years is obscene when the SABC is expected to continue with its existing unworkable funding model for another three years in the face of its financial collapse.”“The bill has effectively kicked the funding can down the road by not laying out any specific changes or proposals,” said Outa senior legal project manager Andrea van Heerde





mybroadband » / 🏆 11. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Africa's Tech Startup Scene and Global Interest in Africa's FutureOnly 716 000 of the world’s 26.8 million developers are based in Africa, but SA has the most developers on the continent - and the promise of a thriving local tech startup scene. African leaders, like many other global leaders, have had to navigate a volatile landscape with each day presenting a new chapter. The World Economic Forum, the BRICS Summit, and the Financial Times Africa Summit highlighted the much-talked-about promises on the continent and made clear the unprecedented global interest in Africa’s future.

Source: Fin24 - 🏆 21. / 63 Read more »

Economic Activity in South Africa Levels Off in Final Months of 2023After a stronger than expected first half of the year, economic activity measured in the BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index (Beti) levelled off in the final months of 2023. The November index reading reflected another disappointing month, moderating to the same level as a year ago. Economist Elize Kruger discusses the likelihood of heading towards a technical recession.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

Radio in South Africa Celebrates 100th Anniversary18 December 2023 marks the 100th anniversary of radio in South Africa. The first experimental broadcast took place in Johannesburg in 1923. Radio broadcasting began under the South African Railways and later merged into the African Broadcasting Company before being sold to the SABC in 1936.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Challenges in South Africa's Education SectorPaul Esterhuizen, CEO of School-Days, discusses the trends impacting education in South Africa, including budget cuts and inadequate infrastructure. Hi headtopics.com administrator, Thanks for the well-researched post!

Source: ewnreporter - 🏆 35. / 51 Read more »

Former Statistician-General suggests postponing South Africa's electionsFormer Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla argues that South Africa's democratic gains have been reversed in the past 15 years. He suggests postponing next year's elections to hold discussions on the country's future.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Risks Surrounding South Africa's Election Cloud Outlook for StocksRisks around an election expected to be the most competitive since South Africa became a democracy in 1994 cloud the outlook for its stocks next year. Turbulence around the poll threatens to curb the benefit to Johannesburg stocks from falling interest rates and a soft landing in major economies. Surveys suggest the ruling African National Congress could lose its absolute majority for the first time since coming to power almost 30 years ago.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »