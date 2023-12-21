Sanral Boosts South Africa's Construction Industry with R6.43bn Tenders

South Africa’s beleaguered construction industry has been given a significant boost by the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral). Sanral CEO Reginald Demana announced that R6.43 billion worth of tenders are being adjudicated and will be awarded in early 2024. A total of 1,040 bids were received for the 77 tenders, highlighting the importance of Sanral projects in the construction industry. The construction sector had a shutdown period from 14 December 2023 to 9 January 2024.





