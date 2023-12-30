Infiltrating and Sustaining in the Entertainment Industry

What do you have to do to infiltrate the entertainment industry, and what does it take to stay there? The entertainment climate that exists today is not built for longevity, with the access that’s available to people, it’s a wonder how people are even breaking into the industry these days. For a select few, destiny has dealt its hand, and their careers are beacons of hope for young and hopeful creatives, but also hold history defining greatness.

From standing boldly in their creativity at a dark time when our country needed it most, losing their sparkle and finding it again, to becoming trendsetters, trailblazers and legends in their own right. These celebrities' careers have stood the test of time, raised generations and given a voice to the voiceless. This year was one of Mafikizolo’s greatest years in the industry. Earlier this year, they received the first ever Esther Mahlangu Lifetime Achievement Award at the 17th Metro Awards. An award well-deserved as they had spent a quarter century giving us timeless hit





City_Press » / 🏆 7. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Africa Approves Roadmap to Fix Freight Industry ChallengesThe South African cabinet has approved a new roadmap aimed at fixing the challenges that the country’s freight industry faces, which include unused and unusable rails, faulty infrastructure, and the shift of freight to roads.

Source: htxtafrica - 🏆 42. / 51 Read more »

Africa's Potential in Green Energy IndustrySouth Africa and other African countries discuss Africa's role in creating renewable energy industries on the continent, with Africa having significant reserves and production of green minerals. Dear headtopics.com webmaster, You always provide key takeaways and summaries.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

South Africa Proposes Overhaul of Vehicle Industry to Transition to EVsSouth Africa is positioning itself to transition to EVs as part of decarbonisation in line with the country’s nationally determined contributions towards net zero and for economic purposes. Government is proposing a complete overhaul of the vehicle industry that will have consequences for jobs, skills development and transportation in South Africa.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

Strong Attendance at Africa's Premier Crypto Industry Meetup Shows ResilienceCrypto Fest 2023 attracted a large number of Web3 enthusiasts, highlighting the positive impact of digital solutions in Africa. Hannes Wessels, General Manager of Southern and Francophone Africa at Binance, emphasized the role of blockchain in innovation during his keynote speech.

Source: htxtafrica - 🏆 42. / 51 Read more »

South Africa's Construction Industry Receives Boost with R6.43bn TendersThe SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) has started adjudicating R6.43 billion worth of tenders, which will be awarded in early 2024. This will provide a welcome boost for South Africa's beleaguered construction industry.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

Sanral Boosts South Africa's Construction Industry with R6.43bn Tenders1,040 bids were received for the 77 tenders, illustrating the significance of Sanral projects in the construction industry. The SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) is adjudicating R6.43 billion worth of tenders, which will be awarded in early 2024. The construction sector had a shutdown period from 14 December 2023 to 9 January 2024.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »