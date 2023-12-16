Republicans Making Historic Voter Registration Gains in Key Battleground States

Republicans are making “historic voter registration gains” in key battleground states, the Republican National Committee (RNC) told Breitbart News, sharing critical data sets as the 2024 election draws closer. Recent data show the tremendous strides Republicans have taken in the last few years, especially in Florida, as the GOP formally overtook Democrats in terms of voter registration for thein November 2021.

In 2023 alone, Republican voter registration in the Sunshine State nearly doubled, as the GOP ended 2022 with a 383,954 voter advantage over Democrats. Republicans now have a 680,030 voter advantage. "We've not only flipped Florida from blue to red, but Republicans keep making historic voter registration gains thanks to our year-round, permanent ground game and the strength of Republican policies," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News. "While Biden's weakness continues to cause crises in our economy, at the border, and across the world, Floridians and all Americans are finding solutions in the Republican Party," she continue





