Former Republican Representative George Santos Expelled from Congress

George Santos, the former Republican representative for Queens and Long Island, has been expelled from Congress by a 311-114 vote. He was charged with defrauding campaign donors, misusing campaign funds, and violating House ethics rules. This expulsion puts pressure on House Republicans' narrow majority and allows vulnerable New York Republicans to distance themselves from Santos' scandals. A special election will be called to fill the vacant seat.





