Republican Figures Falsely Describe Bridge Incident as Terrorist Attack

A number of Republican figures, including members of Congress, were quick to falsely describe the incident at a bridge in the U.S.-Canada border as a terrorist attack before officials labeled it as such. Two people died after a car crashed and exploded at the Niagara Falls International Rainbow Bridge in New York as the vehicle was speeding towards Canada on the morning of November 22. The incident resulted in both the U.S.

and Canadian governments going into high alert over fears that the incident was a targeted attack amid ongoing domestic and foreign tensions, including Israel's war against Palestinian militant group Hamas. The FBI, New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas have all since confirmed that there is no evidence that the explosion at the Rainbow Bridge is terror-related. 'FBI Buffalo has concluded our investigation at the scene of the Rainbow Bridge incident. A search of the scene revealed no explosive materials and no terrorism nexus was identified,' a statement from the agency rea





