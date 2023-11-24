UnitedHealthcare Uses Inaccurate AI Algorithm to Deny Health Coverage

UnitedHealthcare, the largest health insurance provider in the US, is using an AI algorithm called nH Predict whose wildly inaccurate predictions are being used to deny health coverage to severely ill patients by cutting the time they can spend in extended care. The suit, filed this week in the US District Court of Minnesota, was put forward by the estate of two deceased individuals who were denied coverage by UnitedHealth.

The plaintiffs argue that the health insurance company should have known how inaccurate its AI was, and that the provider breached its contract by using it. The lawsuit also reveals internal practices at UnitedHealth's subsidiary NaviHealth, which found that the company forced employees to unwaveringly adhere to the AI algorithm's questionable projections on how long patients could stay in extended care





