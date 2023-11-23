Salt Lake City Elementary Schools Face Potential Closure

Four Salt Lake City elementary schools could close their doors next year, leaving teachers in limbo. The Salt Lake City School District presented a list of potential closures, with a final decision to be made in January.





sltrib » / 🏆 316. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Great Salt Lake trust issues $8.5M to 8 projects seeking to protect lake's wetlandsThe Great Salt Lake Watershed Enhancement Trust is sending a little more than $8.5 million in grant funds over the next two years to help fund projects that protect the lake's wetlands.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Free tattoo removal program relaunched for former gang members in Salt Lake CityA free tattoo removal program for former gang members is relaunching in Salt Lake City.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Popular band 'Leonid & Friends' takes over Salt Lake City with mesmerizing performanceBob Evans has been co-anchor of FOX 13 News at Nine since October 1995. Previously, he worked as an anchor/reporter for KUTV and at stations in Kansas City, Spokane and Boise.

Source: fox13 - 🏆 550. / 51 Read more »

Monica Garcia Is the New Mean Girl of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake CityMove over Lisa Barlow, Monica Garcia is stirring things up on Season 4 of RHOSLC.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Salt Lake City Mission in need of holiday donations for Harvest for the HungrySalt Lake City Mission is in need of public donations to prepare for helping families in need during the holidays.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Temporary sanctioned campground in Salt Lake City hits snag, potential delayThe temporary sanctioned homeless campground announced in September by state and Salt Lake City officials has hit a snag with no operator selected by the anticipated deadline.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »