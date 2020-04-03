Seattle Seahawks Suffer Heavy Defeat against San Francisco 49ers

Well that wasn’t even close. The Seattle Seahawks (6-5) fell behind early, sort of recovered for some semblance of respectability in the 3rd quarter, but ultimately got trounced 31-13 by the vastly superior San Francisco 49ers (8-3). Lumen Field had a lot of 49ers fans in the building, and they were the joyous ones almost from the opening kick. Geno Smith played through his arm injury but didn’t play remotely well.

The offensive line was predictably outmatched, DK Metcalf had a bad case of the dropsies, Jaxon Smith-Njigba gave us one notable offensive highlights, and the only touchdown scored was a pick-6 by Jordyn Brooks. Dee Eskridge at least shined on return duties, so there’s that. The Seahawks are still in a playoff spot and that will remain the case regardless of the Week 12 results, but this is not a playoff team. They are playing like one of the ten worst in football and have zero consistency on either side of the ball. Maybe I should run that poll again asking if the Seahawks will lose ou





