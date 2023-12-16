AI-Generated Christmas Card: The New Trend

Columnist Geoffrey A. Fowler made this AI-generated Christmas card using three different commercial AI tools: DALL-E, Lensa and Phototoshop's generative fill. (Washington Post illustration; DALL-E; Lensa; Photoshop; iStock)Instead of posing for a photo, I made my card using artificial intelligence. Technology now available to anyone with a bit of patience can transform written prompts and pictures into totally made-up — and sometimes anatomically weird — photos.

The AI-generated Christmas card has arrived.Fake? Sure. But since when has the holiday card, that stressful annual performance of family joy, been entirely about reality?Geoff’s column hunts for how tech can make your life better — and advocates for you when tech lets you down. Got a question or topic to investigate? AI lets you express what you’re feeling even if you can’t capture it IRL. Gather far-flung family into one scene. Take the vacation you couldn’t afford. Go ahead, turn yourself into an elf. But AI is digital drag: You are no longer constrained by the laws of time and space to tell your stor





