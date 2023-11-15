Mariah Carey brings Christmas concert extravaganza to Los Angeles

“Christmas is almost upon us!” Mariah Carey said to greet her audience at the Hollywood Bowl — which, OK, sure.
With more than five weeks (and one whole Thanksgiving) until the holiday, the veteran pop star brought her latest yuletide concert extravaganza — this one’s called “Merry Christmas One and All!,” not to be confused with 2022’s “Merry Christmas to All!” — to Los Angeles on Friday night for the first of two sold-out dates before the show begins its month-long crawl toward Carey’s hometown of New York City. Was it feeling particularly Christmas-y outside the Bowl as a threat of light rain slowed traffic on Highland Avenue? You needn’t be the Grinch to admit it was not. Yet at age 54 — and with her most recent studio album a half-decade behind her — Carey has unquestionably made Christmas her brand (even if she recently lost a bid to trademark her nickname as the Queen of Christmas). There are children’s books. There are TV specials. There are the Naughty and Nice pajama sets she sells on her website for $14
