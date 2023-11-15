Mariah Carey brings Christmas concert extravaganza to Los Angeles

“Christmas is almost upon us!” Mariah Carey said to greet her audience at the Hollywood Bowl — which, OK, sure.

With more than five weeks (and one whole Thanksgiving) until the holiday, the veteran pop star brought her latest yuletide concert extravaganza — this one’s called “Merry Christmas One and All!,” not to be confused with 2022’s “Merry Christmas to All!” — to Los Angeles on Friday night for the first of two sold-out dates before the show begins its month-long crawl toward Carey’s hometown of New York City. Was it feeling particularly Christmas-y outside the Bowl as a threat of light rain slowed traffic on Highland Avenue? You needn’t be the Grinch to admit it was not. Yet at age 54 — and with her most recent studio album a half-decade behind her — Carey has unquestionably made Christmas her brand (even if she recently lost a bid to trademark her nickname as the Queen of Christmas). There are children’s books. There are TV specials. There are the Naughty and Nice pajama sets she sells on her website for $14





🏆 11. latimes » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mariah Carey Officially Welcomes the Holiday Season in Festive VideoMariah Carey has released a new video officially ushering in the Christmas season.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 11. / 81,9 Read more »

Mariah Carey Declared That “It’s Time” for Christmas After Defrosting From a Block of IceMariah Carey kicked off the Christmas season after defrosting from a block of ice on Instagram.

Source: InStyle - 🏆 11. / 81,9 Read more »

Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas One And All Tour: How to Get TicketsMariah Carey’s annual Christmas-themed tour officially kicks off on Nov. 15.

Source: billboard - 🏆 11. / 81,9 Read more »

Mariah Carey adds a second Christmas show at the Hollywood BowlTickets for the new date go on sale this week.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 11. / 81,9 Read more »

Mariah Carey and her Kids in The Children's Place Final Christmas AdShe joins Snoop Dogg and former Boy Band members, AJ McLean, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Wanya Morris.

Source: wwd - 🏆 11. / 81,9 Read more »

Mariah Carey Designed a Christmas Dress That’s Just as Fabulous as You’d ImagineMariah Carey created a limited-edition dress for The Children's Place as well as a full collection of holiday outfits for the whole family.

Source: InStyle - 🏆 11. / 81,9 Read more »