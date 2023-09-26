Taylor Swift Christmas Light House

As a resident of Naperville, who actually lives a block over from this house (which should become a national monument), I can tell you from personal experience that it totally lives up to the hype. The first time I drove by, the house wasn’t even lit up yet, but I spotted a giant Eras tour banner hanging down from the roof and adorable oversized homemade friendship bracelets on the trees outside. “OH MY GOD! IT’S A TAYLOR SWIFT CHRISTMAS HOUSE!” I squealed to my husband.
“WE HAVE TO GO BACK WHEN IT’S DARK!”Put together by the Scott family, including Swiftie daughters Emily, 21, and Becca, 18, the two-story home has transformed in a Swiftie winter wonderland for the holiday season.“We always do a big light display every year and the people love seeing what each year’s theme will be!” Becca and Emily Scott tell Scary Mommy. In the past, the family has done a Candy Land theme as well as a Toy Story them
