Celebrate the Holidays with Christmas and Holiday Light Displays in Jacksonville

Celebrate the holidays by planning trips to some of the best Christmas and holiday light displays in the greater Jacksonville area! The holiday exhibits will run nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Tickets must be purchased for a specific time and date, and are not available at the door. Tickets start at $22 per adult, $19 per child (plus fees). Children 2 and under enter free.

The 30th Annual Nights of Lights dazzles the city as some three million lights adorn every corner of the historic district for two months. This award-winning holiday lights display runs from now through Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 in historic St. Augustine





