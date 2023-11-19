Christina Milian Lights Up Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré for Christmas

Singer, actress and new Parisienne Christina Milian turned on the holiday lights on Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré to ring in the Christmas season. The street is home to several luxury stores — and turns out it’s close to Milian’s home as well. “It’s way different than it is in the U.S.,” she said, noting that Los Angeles style offers up a lot of workout gear. “I look forward to taking the kids to school. Everyone dresses up no matter what age, and it’s very inspiring.

It makes me want to actually want to dress up.” She was wearing a festive green tweed suit and camel coat with a faux-fur trim for the event. It was from French brand Maje, which has been her favorite local style discovery, she said. Earlier this year, Milian shot the Netflix Christmas movie “Meet Me Next Christmas,” but due to delays from the Hollywood strikes it won’t hit screens until next holiday season. “I could easily be the rom-com girl forever. I know that comes easy for me,” she sai





