Fun Facts About the Christmas Classic Elf

Two decades after its release, there are still things viewers do not know about the modern Christmas classic Elf. The movie stars Will Ferrell as Buddy, a human who was raised by Santa's elves only to learn of his true family. Elf follows Buddy as he travels from the North Pole to New York City to reunite with his long-lost father, played by James Caan.

Elf features some other amazing actors, including Bob Newhart as Buddy's adoptive Papa Elf and Zooey Deschanel as Jovie, a woman who works at the mall's Christmas store on whom Buddy develops a crush. The success of the movie has turned the 2003 release into a perennial holiday classic that is rich for rewatches and offers plenty of quotable lines. There remains an eagerness to learn more fun facts about Elf even after so much time, and the development and production of this movie include many entertaining stories





