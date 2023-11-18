Republican National Committee Chair Faces Criticism but Likely to Stay in Office

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel is facing criticism from conservatives who want her removed from her seat. However, GOP insiders believe she will likely stay in office due to the difficulty of replacing her during the presidential election cycle. Some RNC members who voted against her reelection acknowledge that it would make some people happy if she was replaced, but they believe it would be detrimental to the party.

It would require a two-thirds vote from the RNC's 168 members to oust McDaniel





🏆 664. NEWSMAX » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RNC Chair McDaniel Under Fire After GOP LossesRepublicans are calling on RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to resign after Democrats won marquee races Tuesday night, including Gov. Andy Beshear's victory in Kentucky for a second term in a state that just three years ago was handily won by former President Donald Trump.

Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 664. / 21 Read more »

Vivek Ramaswamy calls for Ronna McDaniel, RNC chair, to resign during debateRepublican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy called on Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel to resign at the start of the third GOP debate Wednesday night, citing the party's losses in the election this week.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 664. / 21 Read more »

RNC Chair McDaniel: 'Infighting' Isn't Helping PartyRepublican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, dismissing calls from presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy during Thursday night's RNC debate for her resignation, said the GOP must stop 'infighting' as it is 'not helping' the party.

Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 664. / 21 Read more »

GOP debate fireworks: Why Vivek Ramaswamy took aim at RNC chair Ronna McDanielWhy White House candidate Vivek Ramaswamy targeted Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel at the third GOP presidential primary debate

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 664. / 21 Read more »

GOP Debate Fireworks: Why Vivek Ramaswamy Took Aim at RNC Chair Ronna McDanielFOX News host Jesse Watters sheds light on 2024 GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy's messaging on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 664. / 21 Read more »

A MAGA mutiny may be forming against RNC Chair Ronna McDanielJa'han Jones is The ReidOut Blog writer. He's a futurist and multimedia producer focused on culture and politics. His previous projects include 'Black Hair Defined' and the 'Black Obituary Project.'

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 664. / 21 Read more »