Republican National Committee Chair Faces Criticism but Likely to Stay in Office

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel is facing criticism from conservatives who want her removed from her seat. However, GOP insiders believe she will likely stay in office due to the difficulty of replacing her during the presidential election cycle. Some RNC members who voted against her reelection acknowledge that it would make some people happy if she was replaced, but they believe it would be detrimental to the party.
It would require a two-thirds vote from the RNC's 168 members to oust McDaniel
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
RNC Chair McDaniel Under Fire After GOP LossesRepublicans are calling on RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to resign after Democrats won marquee races Tuesday night, including Gov. Andy Beshear's victory in Kentucky for a second term in a state that just three years ago was handily won by former President Donald Trump.
Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 664. / 21 Read more »
Source: WashTimes - 🏆 664. / 21 Read more »
RNC Chair McDaniel: 'Infighting' Isn't Helping PartyRepublican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, dismissing calls from presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy during Thursday night's RNC debate for her resignation, said the GOP must stop 'infighting' as it is 'not helping' the party.
Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 664. / 21 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 664. / 21 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 664. / 21 Read more »
Source: MSNBC - 🏆 664. / 21 Read more »