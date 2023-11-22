Mississippi Republican Party Raises Fees for Candidates to Run for Public Offices

If Mississippians want to qualify to run for state office as a Republican, they'll first have to open their wallets wider than ever. Mississippi Republican Party leaders voted last year to increase candidate qualifying fees, the amount a candidate has to pay to run for office, to the maximum amount allowed under state law for all federal, statewide and regional offices in the state.

Mississippi GOP Chairman Frank Bordeaux told Mississippi Today the fee increase is comparable to the figure the Republican Party in other states requires for their candidates to run for office. "This increase is a way for us to make sure we can continue to provide quality resources to our Republican nominees," Bordeaux said. The Democratic Party, on the other hand, opted to keep their fees the same as prior years. Qualifying fees for all political offices, regardless of party affiliation, were previously spelled out in statute





