Delicious Beef Wellington Recipe with Mushroom Duxelles

Wrapped in golden, buttery puff pastry and filled with deeply savory mushroom duxelles, this celebration-worthy beef Wellington is just as gorgeous as it is delicious. Elizabeth Mervosh is a recipe tester and developer for Dotdash Meredith Food Studios in Birmingham, Alabama. She creates and fine-tunes recipes for brands including Southern Living, Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, and EatingWell.

Recipes published by Food & Wine are rigorously tested by the culinary professionals at the Dotdash Meredith Food Studios in order to empower home cooks to enjoy being in the kitchen and preparing meals they will love. Our expert culinary team tests and retests each recipe using equipment and ingredients found in home kitchens to ensure that every recipe is delicious and works for cooks at home every single time. Cooked down with shallots and deglazed with wine. Here, we cook our mushrooms with garlic and thyme, then use dry sherry to bring all the flavors together





