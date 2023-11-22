Explosion at Canada-U.S. border kills two, shuts down crossings

The FBI's terrorism task force is investigating an explosion at the Canada-U.S. border after a car blew up, killing two occupants and shutting all border crossings from Ontario into Western New York. The explosion occurred at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing, on the cusp of America's Thanksgiving weekend. The cause of the explosion is still unknown, but it is being treated as a potential terror attack.





TheStarPhoenix » / 🏆 253. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Extra Time: Mayor Adams reacts after FBI raid of top fundraiser; NY explosion injures 15FBI agents executed a search warrant at the Brooklyn home of Brianna Suggs, who is a top fundraiser and campaign consultant linked to Mayor Eric Adams

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

Canada's chief accessibility officer says Air Canada forgot her wheelchair: 'I was furious'Canada’s top government official in charge of helping people with physical disabilities blasted the national airline, Air Canada, for forgetting to bring her wheelchair aboard a cross-country…

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Firefighter survives massive explosion in Fairfax CountyFirefighters in Fairfax County survived an explosion while they were in a Bailey's Crossroads neighborhood attending to a utility emergency.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

Rep. Turner to Newsmax: FBI's Wray Raises Alarm on Terror ThreatsFBI Director Christopher Wray conveyed to members of the House Intelligence Committee that the risk of a terrorist attack happening in the U.S. is high, reiterating testimony he delivered in front of a Senate committee last week, Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, said.

Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »

Bomb threat called in to Pennsylvania polling locationDetectives are working with the FBI.

Source: WGAL - 🏆 331. / 59 Read more »

Islamic State group claims responsibility for a minibus explosion in Afghan capital that killed 7The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a minibus explosion in the Afghan capital that killed at least seven people

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »