Republican Senator to Question FBI Director on Conspiracy Theory

A Republican senator plans to question the FBI director about a conspiracy theory suggesting that a Trump supporter serving prison time is an undercover federal agent. The senator, Mike Lee, shared a post on his personal X account, claiming that a man in a MAGA hat seen in a Jan. 6 video is actually an undercover agent. However, the image shared by Lee is of a different individual, Kevin Lyons, who is a Trump supporter and defendant in the Jan. 6 attack.





