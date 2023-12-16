Palestinians Celebrate by Destroyed Israeli Tank, Hamas Kidnaps Israeli Citizen

Palestinians wave their national flag and celebrate by a destroyed Israeli tank at the southern Gaza Strip fence east of Khan Younis on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Palestinians and Hamas militants transport Yarden Bibas to Gaza after kidnapping him from his home in Nir Oz, a kibbutz in Israel near the Gaza border, on Oct. 7, 2023.





Israeli forces warn Palestinians to flee southern GazaIsraeli forces dropped leaflets warning Palestinians to flee parts of southern Gaza, residents said Thursday, signaling a possible expansion of evacuation orders. This threatens to worsen the already severe humanitarian crisis in the besieged territory.

Pope Francis Meets with Relatives of Israeli Hostages and Palestinians in GazaPope Francis met separately with relatives of Israeli hostages in Gaza and Palestinians affected by the war. He used strong language during the meetings, referring to 'terrorism' and 'genocide'. The meetings were arranged before the recent diplomatic breakthrough.

Israeli military uncovers Hamas facility under Gaza hospitalThe Israeli military claims to have found a Hamas military facility under Gaza's largest hospital. Journalists were given a rare glimpse inside the facility, which included a series of underground bunkers with living quarters. Israel has accused Hamas of using hospitals as cover for military use.

Israeli Forces Battle Hamas Around Gaza HospitalIsraeli forces press their offensive against Hamas in northern Gaza, engaging in battles around a hospital where thousands of patients and displaced people are sheltering. A shell strikes the hospital, killing 12 people. Israel denies shelling the hospital, claiming they returned fire on militants inside the compound.

Israeli Town Near Gaza Border Remains Empty After Hamas AttackThe nights are the hardest part, says Hila Fenlon. That’s when the horror of October 7 returns. The 46-year-old farmer, mother, and stepmother guided reporters on the first media visit to this community, where Hamas murdered 20 people in the attack.

Israeli Forces Evacuate Gaza Hospital in Search for Hamas Command CenterThe Israeli military found the bodies of two female Hamas hostages near Gaza's largest hospital. Patients, staff, and displaced people were evacuated from the hospital as Israeli forces searched for a Hamas command center.

