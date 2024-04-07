Mexico severs diplomatic relations with Ecuador after arrest of former vice president

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced the severing of diplomatic relations with Ecuador following the arrest of former Ecuador ian Vice President Jorge Glas. Ecuador ian police broke through the doors of the Mexican embassy in Quito to arrest Glas, who had sought political asylum there.

Mexico's secretary of foreign relations stated that diplomats were injured during the break-in and that Mexico would take the case to the International Court of Justice to denounce Ecuador's responsibility for violations of international law

