New Jersey National Guard to Assist with Offshore Wind Transmission

Fossil energy stakeholders smelled blood in the water last year when they helped mobilize local residents to oppose offshore wind development along the coast of New Jersey . Well, that was then. Now the Garden State is back on track with its long-term goal of 11 gigawatts by 2040. The question is how to ferry the clean power ashore, and a new transmission venture leverages the New Jersey National Guard to help with the first part of the plan.

Finding room for new energy infrastructure along the crowded, cluttered, overdeveloped oceanfront of New Jersey is a tough row to hoe, but one key site holds some promise. That is the 168-acreThe site’s use as a National Guard facility dates back to 1885. The State of New Jersey initially leased the land from the Sea Girt Land Improvement Company, then purchased it two years later. The tightly packed acreage currently houses the New Jersey National Guard’s 254th Regional Training Institute along with the Medical Command, Recruiting and Retention Command, 63rd Army Band, and the Youth Challenge Academy. Also located there are the National Guard Militia Museum of New Jersey and the 154th Water Purification Company, which is responsible for procuring local, potable water in bulk during emergencies. In addition, the State Police, Department of Corrections, Division of Criminal Justice, and Juvenile Justice Commission use the post for training and educatio

New Jersey National Guard Offshore Wind Transmission Clean Power

