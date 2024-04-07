Police Break into Mexican Embassy in Ecuador to Arrest Former Vice President

International leaders have condemned Ecuador after police in the country's capital broke into the Mexican Embassy to arrest a former vice president who had been granted political asylum . The raid late Friday prompted Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to break off diplomatic relations with Ecuador , while his government’s foreign relations secretary said the move will be challenged at the World Court in The Hague.

