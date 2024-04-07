Mexico Breaks Off Diplomatic Ties with Ecuador After Police Raid Mexican Embassy

The Mexican president has quickly moved to break off diplomatic ties with Ecuador after police broke into the Mexican Embassy to arrest a former vice president who had sought political asylum there after being indicted on corruption charges . In an extraordinarily unusual move, Ecuador ian police forced their way into the embassy in the capital, Quito, to arrest Jorge Glas, who had been residing there since December.

Police broke through the external doors of the Mexican diplomatic headquarters in the Ecuadorian capital and entered the main patio to get Glas. On Saturday, he was taken from the attorney general's office to a detention facility in an armored vehicle followed by a convoy of military and police vehicles. People who had gathered outside the prosecutor's office yelled 'strength' as the vehicles began to move. The raid prompted Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to announce the break of diplomatic relations with Ecuador Friday evening

