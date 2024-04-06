Mexican Embassy in Ecuador Raided by Police to Arrest Former Vice President

Mexican police stand guard outside the Ecuador ian Embassy in Mexico City after Ecuador ian police broke into the Mexican Embassy in Quito to arrest former Vice President Jorge Glas, who had sought political asylum there.

The Mexican president decided to sever diplomatic ties with Ecuador in response to the incident.

Mexico Ecuador Embassy Arrest Vice President Political Asylum Diplomatic Ties

