Norway to Increase Armed Forces in Response to Russian Threat

The Russia n bordering Nordic nation of Norway has announced it will be considerably increasing the size of its armed forces over the next decade, in the most significant change in its defence in modern times. The Norwegian government made the big reveal of its long-term defence renewal plan on Friday, saying by 2036, it will push its national spending to three per cent of GDP, with the country already due to spend the NATO minimum of two per cent this year.

In terms of where the extra money is going, from extra brigades and warships to anti-air missiles and drones, the plan is clearly influenced by the lessons learned in Ukraine, as the Scandinavian nation prepares to deter its eastern neighbour, Russia. Reflecting on the plan to considerably boost defence spending, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said Norway “must have the capability to defend ourselves if crisis and war occur. A stronger national defence will contribute to deter those who might wish to threaten our sovereignty

