Mexico Breaks Off Diplomatic Ties with Ecuador After Police Arrest Former Vice President in Mexican Embassy

The Mexican president has quickly moved to break off diplomatic ties with Ecuador after police broke into the Mexican Embassy to arrest a former Ecuador ian vice president who had sought political asylum there after being indicted on corruption charges . Andrés Manuel López Obrador made the announcement Friday evening after Ecuador ian police forced their way into the embassy in the capital, Quito, to arrest Jorge Glas who has been residing there since December.

Glas, arguably the most wanted man in Ecuador, has been convicted on bribery and corruption charges and Ecuadorian authorities are still investigating more allegations against him. Police broke through the external doors of the Mexican diplomatic headquarters in the Ecuadorian capital and entered the main patio to get Glas. "This is not possible. It cannot be. This is crazy," Roberto Canseco, head of the Mexican consular section in Quito, told local press while standing outside the embass

Mexico Ecuador Diplomatic Ties Arrest Former Vice President Political Asylum Corruption Charges

