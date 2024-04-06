Police Raid Mexican Embassy in Ecuador to Arrest Former Vice President

Police break into the Mexican embassy in Quito, Ecuador , Friday, April 5, 2024. The raid took place hours after the Mexican government granted former Ecuador ian Vice President Jorge Glas political asylum . Mexico is breaking diplomatic ties with Ecuador after police raided its embassy in Quito to arrest former Ecuador ian Vice President Jorge Glas. Confirming the move in a statement to CNNE, a foreign ministry spokesperson said that all Mexican diplomatic staff would leave Ecuador immediately.

Ecuadorian police stormed the Mexican embassy in Ecuador’s capital Quito on Friday night to arrest the former vice president, who is seeking asylum there, an escalation of tensions that Mexico decried as “an outrage against international law.” Former Ecuador Vice President Jorge Glas, seen here in 2017, was arrested after a raid on the Mexican Embassy in Quito, Ecuador, late Frida

