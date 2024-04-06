Mexico's President Announces Arrest of Former Ecuadorian Vice President in Mexican Embassy

Mexico ’s president made the announcement Friday evening after police forced their way into the Mexican embassy to arrest Ecuador 's former vice president with Ecuador after police broke into the Mexican embassy in Quito to arrest a former Ecuador ian vice president who has sought political asylum there after being indicted on corruption.

evening after Ecuadorian police forced their way into the Mexican embassy to arrest Jorge Glas who has been residing there since December, as a diplomatic rift between the two countries deepened Glas, arguably the most wanted man in the country, was convicted on bribery and corruption charges. Ecuadorian authorities are still investigating more allegations against him. Police broke into the external doors of the Mexican diplomatic headquarters in the Ecuadorian capital and entered the main patio to get Glas. Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to kno

Mexico President Announcement Police Arrest Ecuador Former Vice President Embassy Quito Political Asylum Corruption Diplomatic Rift Bribery Charges Investigation Glas

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mexican president praises Pancho Villa for his 1916 attack on Columbus, New Mexico that killed 18Mexico's president is praising Mexican revolutionary Francisco “Pancho” Villa for his 1916 attack on Columbus, New Mexico, a raid that killed 18 Americans, mostly civilians. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called the attack “daring” and said “we should thank' Villa for it.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Mexican president praises Pancho Villa for his 1916 attack on Columbus, New Mexico that killed 18Mexico's president is praising Mexican revolutionary Francisco “Pancho” Villa for his 1916 attack on Columbus, New Mexico, a raid that killed 18 Americans, mostly civilians

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Ecuadorian Police Raid Mexican Embassy in QuitoEcuadorian police officers forcibly broke into the Mexican embassy in Quito, where former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas is holed up. The raid took place hours after the Mexican government granted Glas political asylum as diplomatic tensions between both countries deepen.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Ecuadorian police break into Mexican embassy in Quito as diplomatic rift between countries deepensEcuadorian police officers have forcibly broken into the Mexican embassy in Quito, where former Vice President Jorge Glas is holed up. The raid happened Friday, hours after the Mexican government granted him political asylum amid diplomatic tensions between both countries.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Mexico's president says country will break diplomatic ties with EcuadorThe announcement came after Ecuadorian police officers forcibly broke into the Mexican embassy in Quito, detaining former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas, who was seeking political asylum there.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

Mexico's president says country will break diplomatic ties with EcuadorThe announcement came after Ecuadorian police officers forcibly broke into the Mexican embassy in Quito, detaining former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas, who was seeking political asylum there.

Source: NPR - 🏆 96. / 63 Read more »