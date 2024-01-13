District Attorney Faces Allegations of Improper Relationship in Trump Election Interference Case

Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis is facing allegations of an improper personal relationship with a special prosecutor appointed to former President Donald Trump's election interference case. The prosecutor, Nathan Wade, has been paid by Willis' office since his appointment in November 2021. Willis has not publicly commented on the allegations.





