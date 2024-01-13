Senate GOP's Border Deal Encourages Illegal Migration, Says Immigration Accountability Project

The Senate GOP leadership’s draft border deal with the White House would reward illegal migration and encourage more foreign graduates to take jobs from American graduates, says the Immigration Accountability Project.

“There’s nothing in there that , in fact, it’s just going to encourage more people to come,” said Chris Chmielenski, president of the Immigration Accountability Project, adding: It essentially authorizes the Biden administration to continue to catch and release people into the country. It authorizes them to give them work permits authorizes them to grant parole to everybody that they’re able to funnel to a port of entry. The Republicans got played by the Democrats, he sai





BreitbartNews » / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Washington State Law on Police Accountability Under Scrutiny After Officers Charged in Manuel Ellis CaseA Washington state law aimed at improving police accountability is in the spotlight after three Tacoma officers were charged with the murder and manslaughter of Manuel Ellis, a Black man who was shocked, beaten, and restrained face-down on a sidewalk. The law, known as Initiative 940, was approved by voters in 2018 and removed a requirement for prosecutors to prove actual malice in order to bring a case against police officers accused of wrongfully using deadly force. It also established that an independent investigation should be conducted after use of force results in death or great bodily harm.

Source: KIRO7Seattle - 🏆 271. / 63 Read more »

America's Immigration System in Crisis: Will 2024 Bring Solutions?At year's end, America's immigration system is in crisis. Will 2024 finally bring some solutions? Thousands of migrants are crossing America's southern border, straining federal officials and local communities. Bipartisan negotiators in the Senate are struggling to strike a deal to stem the crisis and overhaul immigration laws.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

House Republicans threaten government shutdown over immigration law changesFar-right Republicans in the House are threatening to force a partial government shutdown unless Congress enacts strict new changes to immigration law, imperiling crucial government services — and U.S. aid to Ukraine — over a long-fraught issue that could be critical in this year’s elections.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Republicans' negotiator optimistic about potential border and immigration dealSen. James Lankford believes that the text of a potential border and immigration deal could be released this week, unlocking aid for Ukraine and addressing asylum claims.

Source: politico - 🏆 381. / 59 Read more »

Biden Administration Supports Safe Immigration PathwaysThe Biden administration has created safe and orderly pathways for immigration to the U.S. and supports immigrants as a source of strength. Congress is considering xenophobic changes to immigration laws with President Biden's approval.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Senators Seek to Prevent Future President from Abusing Immigration PowersSenators negotiating new U.S. immigration restrictions as part of a deal to advance Ukraine aid are exploring ways to prevent a future president from abusing some of the executive powers on the table to control the number of migrants seeking asylum.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »