Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., is switching congressional districts to run for re-election in the neighboring 4th District. This move highlights her limited versatility as a politician and the mess she has made in her current district. Boebert claims it is the right decision for her personally and for the conservative movement, but doesn't explain how it benefits the 4th District.





Navajo Weaver Naiomi Glasses Is Ralph Lauren's First Artist in ResidenceThe Diné artist created a collection with Polo that celebrates her Navajo roots—and kicks off the label's inaugural program.

Republican Rep. George Santos Defiant as House Prepares to Expel HimEmbattled Republican Rep. George Santos of New York remains defiant as the House prepares to take up a third resolution to expel him from Congress. Santos criticizes his colleagues in Congress and warns that expelling him will haunt them in the future. He accuses them of bullying and seeks to link him with lawmakers who were expelled from the lower chamber.

Congress' first year ends with a whimper, and next year looks no betterThis Congress started with showy bluster, a bitter 15-round, multi-day spectacle to elect a House speaker, a Republican who vowed to "never quit," and then did just that. House lawmakers proceeded not only to oust the GOP speaker, they also punished their own colleagues with censures and expulsion, launched an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden and were barely able to conduct the basics of governing by keeping federal offices from shuttering. While this first year of the 118th Congress was a historic one, thanks to the dizzying turmoil coming from the Republicans on the House side of the Capitol, next year is headed toward more of the same. With just 27 bills and resolutions signed into law, not counting a few board appointments, it's among the most do-nothing sessions of Congress in recent times. Hello headtopics.com administrator, You always provide useful information.

Illegal Glock Switches and Auto Sears Sold on Social MediaGlock switches and auto sears, illegal firearm add-ons, are being sold on social media platforms. These devices can turn a regular handgun into a fully automatic weapon. Authorities are concerned about the rise in seizures.

