Colorado Supreme Court Rules Trump Ineligible for 2024 Ballot

Donald Trump received an early Christmas present Tuesday, courtesy of the Colorado Supreme Court. In a move without precedent, the justices ruled 4-3 that Trump was ineligible for the state’s 2024 presidential ballot, owing to his role in the attempted Jan. 6 overthrow of the federal government. However, the decision was stayed until Jan. 4, or until the U.S. Supreme Court agrees to take up the matter — a move that seems all but certain.

The immediate impact was predictable: a headlong rush by Republicans to rally behind the party's serially indicted presidential front-runner. “Removing Trump from the ballot in Colorado under this theory is spurious, likely unconstitutional & a sadly predictable but outrageous form of lawfare. SCOTUS should end this,” Texas GOP Rep. Chip Roy wrote on the social media platform X. Before issuing his fulminating statement, Roy was last seen campaigning in Iowa on behalf of Trump’s fading rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Naturally, Democrats and Trump foes reveled in the Colorado court's decisio





latimes » / 🏆 11. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Colorado Supreme Court Disqualifies Trump from 2024 BallotThe Colorado Supreme Court has disqualified Donald Trump from the state's 2024 ballot, marking the first such legal move in U.S. history. The mayor's office and city leaders remain quiet on the topic, while the public raises questions about public safety and the Safer 6th Street Initiative.

Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »

Texas Supreme Court Pauses Lower Court's Ruling Allowing Pregnant Woman to Get AbortionA Texas judge gave Kate Cox permission to receive an abortion, but the state's highest court put that decision on hold. Her case is now in limbo while the Texas Supreme Court considers it.

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

Ohio Supreme Court Sanctions Prominent Divorce Attorney for Frivolous ConductThe Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday sanctioned prominent Cleveland divorce attorney Joseph Stafford and two other lawyers at his firm after finding they “repeatedly engaged in frivolous conduct” that substantially delayed cases, an opinion said.

Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 301. / 63 Read more »

Supreme Court Temporarily Blocks Abortion Order in TexasThe Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a lower court's order that would have permitted a pregnant Dallas woman, whose fetus has lethal abnormality, to get an abortion. The court did not rule on the merits of the case but will decide on the temporary restraining order at a later date.

Source: TexasTribune - 🏆 441. / 53 Read more »

Sandra Day O'Connor, First Woman on U.S. Supreme Court, Dies at 93Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, has passed away at the age of 93. She was a trailblazer in Arizona politics and later became a world ambassador for the U.S. judicial system.

Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »

Supreme Court to Hear Arguments on Purdue Pharma Bankruptcy AgreementThe Supreme Court is set to hear arguments over whether the agreement in Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy violates federal law. The agreement would exempt members of the wealthy Sackler family from civil lawsuits in exchange for giving up ownership of the drug manufacturer and contributing up to $6 billion to fight the opioid crisis.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »