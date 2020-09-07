Sandra Day O'Connor, First Woman on U.S. Supreme Court, Dies at 93

The girl who grew up hunting rabbits in eastern Arizona and became the first woman on the U.S. Supreme Court has died at the age of 93. Sandra Day O’Connor passed away in Phoenix from complications of Alzheimer’s Disease. Justice O’Connor was a trailblazer in Arizona politics before joining the nation’s highest court, and in her later years served as a world ambassador for the U.S. judicial system.





Sandra Day O'Connor turns 92 as public turns to Supreme Court, abortion againSandra Day O'Connor turns 92 as the Supreme Court revisits one of her most famous cases, Planned Parenthood vs. Casey. nycsouthpaw Hell, I thought she was dead. Maybe if she wanted to preserve the case, she should have retired in 2002, when Democrats controlled the Senate and could have forced Bush to go with a more centrist nominee who might actually uphold it. Just a thought. nycsouthpaw I didn't know she was still alive.

Sandra Day O'Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg to get statues at CapitolNEW: President Joe Biden signed off on Capitol statues honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sandra Day O’Connor, the first two women to serve on the Supreme Court. There is no greater joy than having financial stability and a life free of debts, that’s why I keep tweeting about GregoryLillian5 has been a pleasure collaborating with you in trading bitcoin .there is no other way I can show my appreciation other than tweeting the good deed. 🙄🙄🙄 JoeBiden And here we are in 2022 with a new justice that can’t even make an attempt at defining the term ‘woman’ when if it wasn’t for these two she’d have had zero shot at a nomination.

How Sandra Day O'Connor football coach Brian Cole built blueprint to successBrian Cole has won no matter what level, the size of the school, the demographics. Here's how it works.

Kamala Harris snubs Sandra Day O'Connor, Republicans in video celebrating historic 'firsts' for womenVice President Kamala Harris was apparently very selective when it came to the female trailblazers she honored in a video commemorating Women's History Month. Whelp, the victors write the history. Vote better, folks. Embarrassing Betch

Memo Reveals How Sandra Day O'Connor Helped Get George W. Bush to the White HouseA newly released document shows how former SCOTUS Justice Sandra Day O'Connor played a greater role than previously known in Bush v. Gore, the 2000 case that handed the presidency to George W. Bush.

