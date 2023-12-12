Supreme Court Temporarily Blocks Abortion Order in Texas

The Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a lower court's order that would have allowed a pregnant woman in Dallas to get an abortion. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton had requested the high court's intervention. The court did not rule on the merits of the case but will decide on the temporary restraining order at a later date.





TexasTribune » / 🏆 441. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Texas Supreme Court Pauses Lower Court's Ruling Allowing Pregnant Woman to Get AbortionA Texas judge gave Kate Cox permission to receive an abortion, but the state's highest court put that decision on hold. Her case is now in limbo while the Texas Supreme Court considers it.

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

Will Hunter Biden's fight against federal firearm violations reach the Supreme Court?Kaelan Deese is a Supreme Court reporter for the Washington Examiner covering the latest happenings at the nation's highest court and the legal issues surrounding Second Amendment rights, abortion, and religious liberties. He previously wrote breaking news as a fellow for the Hill during the 2020 election cycle.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Liberal justices object as Supreme Court rejects prisoner's exercise claimLawrence Hurley covers the Supreme Court for NBC News.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Supreme Court Adopts Code of Conduct for the First Time Amid ControversiesSupreme Court announces adoption of a code of conduct for the first time in its history, in response to controversies surrounding private jet travel and vacations accepted by some justices. The code aims to address public concerns and maintain public faith in the court. Justice Amy Coney Barrett supports the idea of a formal code of conduct.

Source: USATODAY - 🏆 100. / 63 Read more »

US Supreme Court releases new code of conduct for justicesThe US Supreme Court has released a new code of conduct for its justices, aiming to address criticism of a lack of transparency and enforceable ethics guidelines.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »

Supreme Court Adopts New Code of Conduct Amid Ethics AllegationsThe Supreme Court has formally adopted a new code of conduct that addresses ethics lapses and provides guidelines on recusal and outside activities.

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »