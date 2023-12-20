Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley says more Americans have died from fentanyl than from Iraq, Afghanistan, and Vietnam wars combined

About 127,000 Americans died from drug overdoses involving a synthetic opioid other than methadone in 2020 and 2021, federal data shows. These deaths are primarily because of fentanyl. War deaths are often used as a way to illustrate the scale of a public health crisis. U.S. health officials typically track opioid deaths alongside deaths from other public health causes like heart disease or cancer.

Addressing a conference room full of New Hampshire voters, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley shared a grave statistic about the synthetic opioid fentanyl. "We’ve had more Americans die of fentanyl than the Iraq, Afghanistan, and Vietnam wars, combined," the former South Carolina governor said Dec. 14 at the Atkinson Resort and Country Club in Atkinson. Federal data shows Haley’s math is accurate when measuring national fentanyl deaths against U.S. military deaths





