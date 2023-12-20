Pentax K-3 III Monochrome: Affordable and Good APS-C DSLR for Black-and-White Photography

The Pentax K-3 III Monochrome is among the most affordable cameras designed exclusively for black-and-white photography and a very good APS-C DSLR. Up to this point, dedicated monochromatic cameras have been full-frame affairs, with Leica largely stealing the show. With cameras like the Q2 Monochrom and, Leica has given photographers a unique experience while squeezing out additional image quality. Suffice it to say these cameras are priced out of the reach of most photographers.

Ricoh/Pentax’s new monochromatic K-3 III model is far more accessible.Pentax is steadily becoming a boutique manufacturer, promising to strictly adhere to the DSLR design. Creating a monochromatic version of its popular K-3 III further cements this niche. I have already reviewed the standard K-3 III model, and it has been on the market for quite some time, so I want to focus most of the attention on the monochrome sensor within the new K-3 III Monochrome.Pentax K-3 III Monochrome: The Same Great Camera The Pentax K-3 III is an APS-C platform aimed at the more experienced photographe





petapixel » / 🏆 527. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Visionary.ai and Qualcomm collaborate to enhance low-light photography and videographyVisionary.ai announces collaboration with Qualcomm to improve low-light photography and videography using Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, enabling higher visibility in dark conditions.

Source: petapixel - 🏆 527. / 51 Read more »

Affordable and Thoughtful Gift Ideas for ChristmasFind the best gifts under $50 that are both affordable and thoughtful for Christmas. From home to tech, fashion, and beauty, there are options for everyone on your shopping list.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Controversial Facebook post by police officer sparks debates in Alabama townA white police officer's Facebook post about the protests following George Floyd's murder sparks debates in an Alabama town, leading to disciplinary action against the officer and support from a group of citizens. Months later, a white candidate is elected mayor over a Black candidate by a small margin of votes.

Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »

New Mapping Tool Shows Changes in the American West Over 70 YearsA new mapping tool allows users to compare modern Google maps with black-and-white aerial images from the 1950s, showing how places in the American West have changed over the last 70 years. The tool is not only a way for people to explore the past, but also assists government agencies, landowners, and conservation professionals in making land management decisions.

Source: ScienceNews - 🏆 286. / 63 Read more »

Engadget's Best Black Friday Tech Deals for 2023Engadget has collected the best Black Friday deals on tech for 2023. Find discounts on tested and reviewed gadgets.

Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »