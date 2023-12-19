Nikki Haley Draws Diverse Support at Campaign Events

Fliers at Nikki Haley’s campaign events prominently advertise that she is “pro-life” — yet she draws plenty of voters who support. The former U.N. ambassador gets applause for calls to end transgender athletes’ participation in women’s sports, which she has called “the women’s issue of our time.

” But she couches it in a softer appeal about the need to “grow strong girls” and spends more time on education issues that have more cross-party appeal, lamenting low proficiencies in reading and math to crowds overflowing into hallways and backup seating. And she fields town hall questions from Republicans asking how she will crack down on election fraud — “it’s a real issue,” she says, despite its rarity — yet also regularly attracts swing voters who backed in 2020. One woman, an independent who said she will vote for “anybody but Trump,” showed up to a recent Iowa stop with a copy of “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama





