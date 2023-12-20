Colorado Supreme Court Disqualifies Trump from 2024 Ballot

The Colorado Supreme Court disqualified Donald Trump from the state's 2024 ballot, marking the first such legal move in U.S. history. The mayor's office has been quiet on the topic, with no press conferences called or press releases put out so far on the weekend events. CBS Austin saw the mayor at an unrelated press event this afternoon and tried to talk about public safety. The mayor did not take questions on the topic.

The public is asking questions about public safety and the Safer 6th Street Initiative, but many city leaders are staying quiet. CBS Austin reached out to council members, the city's Development Services Department, and the Mayor's Office to hear what updates are underway with the Safer 6th Street Initiative. The Development Services Department (DSD) Entertainment Services Division is continuing to lead the buildout of the Safer Sixth Street Initiative, first crafted by Council in 2021





