Supreme Court to Hear Arguments on Purdue Pharma Bankruptcy Agreement

The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments over whether the agreement in Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy violates federal law. The agreement would exempt members of the wealthy Sackler family from civil lawsuits in exchange for giving up ownership of the drug manufacturer and contributing up to $6 billion to fight the opioid crisis. The issue is whether the legal shield of bankruptcy can be extended to individuals who have not declared bankruptcy themselves.

Conflicting lower court decisions have been made on this matter





wfaa » / 🏆 543. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

This conservative appeals court’s rulings are testing the Supreme CourtThe Supreme Court this term will review eight 5th Circuit decisions. It has sided with the Biden administration over the lower court twice in the past week.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

DeSantis wants Supreme Court to undo federal court's pause on public drag banKaelan Deese is a Supreme Court reporter for the Washington Examiner covering the latest happenings at the nation's highest court and the legal issues surrounding Second Amendment rights, abortion, and religious liberties. He previously wrote breaking news as a fellow for the Hill during the 2020 election cycle.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Democrats Continue ‘Reverse Court-Packing’ Supreme Court, Illegally Target Leonard Leo, Justices Thomas and AlitoSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Federal appeals court upholds Illinois' assault weapons ban, appeal to Supreme Court likelyIn a 2-1 ruling Friday, a federal appeals court ruled that Illinois' assault weapon ban does not violate the U.S. Constitution, setting up a likely appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

US Supreme Court takes up case challenging law prohibiting people under court order from having gunsThe justices are taking up a challenge to a federal law that prohibits people from having guns if they are under a court order to stay away from their spouse, partner or other family members.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

US Supreme Court takes up case challenging law prohibiting people under court order from having gunsThe justices are taking up a challenge to a federal law that prohibits people from having guns if they are under a court order to stay away from their spouse, partner or other family members.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »