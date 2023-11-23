Ohio Supreme Court Sanctions Prominent Divorce Attorney for Frivolous Conduct

The Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday sanctioned prominent Cleveland divorce attorney Joseph Stafford and two other lawyers at his firm after finding they “repeatedly engaged in frivolous conduct” that substantially delayed cases.





