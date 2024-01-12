Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes' Campaign Disclosures Reveal Heavy Spending on Travel and Hotels

Outgoing Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes continued a pattern of lavish travel and high-dollar events last year, using campaign funds for dozens of airline tickets, booking stays in a slew of hotels and paying for several outdoor adventures. He spent a total of $426,338 from campaign coffers in 2023 with at least $173,577 of that going to travel and hotels.

This spending pattern has been consistent since the start of his current term in 2021, which saw him take at least 30 campaign-funded trips to Europe, Mexico, and across the United States





