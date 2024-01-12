Tips for a Calm Dental Visit and Effective Oral Hygiene

If being in the dentist's chair makes you anxious, encourage calm by bringing a music player and headphones to your next appointment. And because some people hold their breath when they're nervous -- boosting that anxious feeling -- focus on breathing regularly. Above all, communicate with your dentist. They understand your fears and want to help.Some experts say that the order in which floss and brush doesn't matter.

Others point out, though, that flossing first makes brushing your teeth more effective by removing food that gets trapped between teeth. If handling floss flusters you, look for floss holders at the drugstore. When it's time to brush, angle bristles 45-degree at the gum line, then brush gently, moving the brush back and forth. Then, rinse with an antibacterial mouthwash to help get rid of any leftover plaque.If you don't have floss, a toothpick will work to remove food stuck between teeth, but be gentle. It's easy to press too hard and damage your gums, or even worse, break off a toothpick below the gum lin





MedicineNet » / 🏆 575. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Woman's Visit to Ex-Boyfriend for More AdventureA woman in rural Utah visits her ex-boyfriend who promises to be more sexually adventurous. She shares her lifestyle and relationships with multiple friends with benefits.

Source: TheCut - 🏆 720. / 51 Read more »

U.S. Defense Secretary to Urge Israel to End Combat Operations in GazaU.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to press Israel to wind down major combat operations in Gaza on a visit Monday, in the latest test of whether the U.S. can leverage its unwavering support for the offensive to blunt its devastating impact on Palestinian civilians.

Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »

Christmas Lights and Holiday Events in HoustonSeveral weeks-long holiday events are underway in Houston. Visit the Houston Zoo and explore holiday scenes and glowing lanterns. Also, check out the stunning light displays and family-friendly activities in Downtown Houston.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

Low-Calorie Alcohol Options for Healthier DrinkingLearn about low-calorie alcohol options to make healthier choices while still enjoying a drink. Registered dietitians provide tips and advice for incorporating low-calorie alcohol into your drinks.

Source: PreventionMag - 🏆 141. / 63 Read more »

Michigan's Victory and the Last Time the Lions Won Their DivisionAn oral history of Michigan's victory and the last time the Lions won their division, along with the NHL Awards Watch for January

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »