Memorial held for victims of racially motivated shooting at Jacksonville Dollar General store

Three innocent lives were taken away after a shooter walked into a Dollar General store in Jacksonville. Angela Carr, an Uber driver, A.J. Laguerre Jr., a Dollar General employee, and Jerald Gallion, a shopper, lost their lives in what the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office called a racially motivated shooting. The FBI deemed it an immediate hate crime after the shooter’s manifestos filled with vicious ideology of hate were discovered in his parent’s Oakleaf home.





