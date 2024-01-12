Socrates Announces Launch of Pioneer Pen, Upgrading SBT Pens to NFTs

Socrates, the first SocialFi Debate-to-Earn platform, announces a transformative upgrade with the launch of the Pioneer Pen on January 11th, 2024. This significant development shifts existing ERC-1155 SBT Pens to the ERC-721 Pioneer Pens, bringing the uniqueness and tradability of NFTs to the forefront, which are now tradable on the in-app trading marketplace.

This initiative is part of Socrates’ strategy to create a comprehensive 360° instant rewards ecosystem, encouraging active user engagement through various platform interactions and participation in the ongoing SOC airdrop competition





