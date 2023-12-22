Seattle Children’s Hospital sues Texas Office of the Attorney General over patient information

Seattle Children’s Hospital has sued the Texas Office of the Attorney General to block the release of patient information after the agency sent the Washington-based health care system an investigative subpoena demanding any patient records of Texas residents who have received transition-related care.





